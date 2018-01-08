Automatic Facebook post boosting

Automatically promote your best content and keep control of your objectives and audiences

 

Set conditions and let it boost

Use auto-boosting to promote the post the get the most attention. Just set the rules once and let Reveal boost posts for you.

Point 1

Set conditions

Set conditions for auto-boosting: when a post reaches a certain level of organic engagement, or just promote all newly published posts of a certain type.

Point 2

Define parameters

Assign budget and promotion period for auto-boosted posts. Activate the rule and see ad sets created automatically based on your custom conditions.

Point 3

Follow the performance

Keep track of auto-boosted posts via automatic notifications in Slack or email and live right in your Reveal account.

Grow following on Facebook by auto-boosting your best content

  • Full control over campaign objectives and optimization events
  • Detailed targeting: look-alike and retargeting audiences based on events tracked by pixel
  • Automatically promote posts once they meet custom conditions and have as many or as few promoted posts running at once
  • Choose from 20+ metrics as conditions for auto-boosting
Learn more
Grow following

Go beyond inefficient manual post boosting

Define custom conditions, assign budgets, targeting and schedule boosted posts to maximise your reach, engagement and conversions. Get two weeks free.